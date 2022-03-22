Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,157.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 436,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

