Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.64. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.