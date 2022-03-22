Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,680,415 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.23. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

