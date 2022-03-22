Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.76. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

