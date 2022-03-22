ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 4,001.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,919.17 ($51.60).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.87) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.02), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,843,972.14).

ASOS stock traded down GBX 40.51 ($0.53) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,668.49 ($21.97). 201,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.92). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,010.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,455.72.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

