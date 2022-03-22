Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $167.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.71.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $144.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

