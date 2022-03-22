Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.76 on Friday. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Astrotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
