Athersys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,145 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 829% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,307 put options.

ATHX opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $173.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -1.53.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athersys will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Athersys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.