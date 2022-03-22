Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.15

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.47. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 3,476,471 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atossa Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $198.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

