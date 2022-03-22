Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $24.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

AVYA traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 789,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,586. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.53. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,768,000 after purchasing an additional 111,382 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,559,000 after buying an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,518,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after buying an additional 427,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

