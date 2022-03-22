AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,730 ($49.10).

AVV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($49.37) to GBX 3,600 ($47.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.74) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.24) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

AVV stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,553 ($33.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,704.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,264.80. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,242 ($55.85). The stock has a market cap of £7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

