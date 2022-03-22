AvidXchange (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AvidXchange (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

AVDX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 1,107,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $27.43.

AvidXchange (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $53,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

