AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.53.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 95,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AVROBIO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AVROBIO by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

