B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.