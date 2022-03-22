B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.45.

NYSE SI opened at $139.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,360,000 after acquiring an additional 259,782 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 502,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

