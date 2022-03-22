Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives $0.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF remained flat at $$0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

