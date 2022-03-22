Bank of America Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $280.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $297.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.30.

Shares of FDX opened at $222.16 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

