Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

BK opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

