Barclays Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,960

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,960 ($25.80) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.41) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,180.71 ($28.71).
Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,704 ($22.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,830.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,843.31.
About Burberry Group (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
