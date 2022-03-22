Barclays Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,960

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,960 ($25.80) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.41) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,180.71 ($28.71).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,704 ($22.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,830.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,843.31.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($21.23) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($106,174.30). Also, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.34) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($438.15). Insiders have purchased a total of 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622 in the last ninety days.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

