Barclays Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $56.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.96.

OVV opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

