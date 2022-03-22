Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) PT Raised to €43.00 at Berenberg Bank

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BSFFF opened at $44.02 on Friday. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.

About Basic-Fit (Get Rating)

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach.

