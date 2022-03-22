Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) PT Raised to €43.00 at Berenberg Bank

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BSFFF opened at $44.02 on Friday. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.
About Basic-Fit (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basic-Fit (BSFFF)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.