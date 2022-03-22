Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.40 ($112.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.44 ($85.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.53.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

