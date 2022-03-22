Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($121.98) to €107.00 ($117.58) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.