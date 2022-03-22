Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.16 on Tuesday, reaching $216.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,952,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,926,414. The firm has a market cap of $589.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.32. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

