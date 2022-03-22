Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,152,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

