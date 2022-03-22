Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJH traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.17. 1,166,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

