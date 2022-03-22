Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 47,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

