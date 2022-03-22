Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 289 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWB. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 126.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. 22,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,821. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.54 and a 52-week high of $82.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.59.

