Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.3% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 39,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $230.14 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.09 and its 200 day moving average is $310.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

