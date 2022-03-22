Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.12

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.12 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.52). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 116.30 ($1.53), with a volume of 244,578 shares.

BEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.15) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.15) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.12. The stock has a market cap of £178.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.