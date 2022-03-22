BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $179.62

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.62, but opened at $185.87. BeiGene shares last traded at $183.24, with a volume of 3,809 shares traded.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

