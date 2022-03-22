Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Sunday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 4,006 ($52.74) on Monday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,556.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

