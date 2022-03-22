Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.47) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Sunday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.76) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.13) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.96).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 4,006 ($52.74) on Monday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,556.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.59), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,152,328.86).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.