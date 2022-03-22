Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 21.10 ($0.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £406.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.09. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 23.70 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

