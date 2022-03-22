bitCNY Hits 24-Hour Volume of $277,686.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $277,686.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

