Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $99.09 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001244 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000421 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

