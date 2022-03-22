Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $188.13 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $91.29 or 0.00213703 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,716.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.70 or 0.00888896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00026759 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,011,720 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

