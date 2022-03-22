Bitfarms (BITF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of BITF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $730.08 million and a P/E ratio of -365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

