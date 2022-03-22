BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $46,269.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00217515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007811 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005898 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005114 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000827 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002246 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003830 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

