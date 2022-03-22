Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 367.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Blink Charging were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 21.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 25.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

BLNK stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 3.54. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

