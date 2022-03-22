Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BDR opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

