Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BDR opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.25.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
