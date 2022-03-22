bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of bluebird bio worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $199,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $98,006. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $343.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

