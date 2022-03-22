Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYPLF. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

Bodycote stock remained flat at $$13.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

