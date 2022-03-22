Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 1,182 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

VXF stock opened at $164.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

