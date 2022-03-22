Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $272.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

