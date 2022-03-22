Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 129,957 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $189.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.38.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

