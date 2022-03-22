Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

