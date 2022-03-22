Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $311,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 509,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $269.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

