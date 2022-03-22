Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 280 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 61.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,069,869. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

