Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after buying an additional 450,555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 847,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,151,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

