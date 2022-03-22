Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $28,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

IDCC opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InterDigital (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.